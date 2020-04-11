Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Wilcox
@mvwilcox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Serengeti, Tanzania
Published
on
April 11, 2020
Canon, PowerShot SX70 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Elephant family Serengeti National Park
Related tags
serengeti
tanzania
african elephants
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Nature Images
field
grassland
outdoors
savanna
countryside
farm
pasture
rural
Backgrounds
Related collections
African animals
251 photos
· Curated by Melissa Miller
african animal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Interesante
6,957 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
interesante
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tanzania
199 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
tanzanium
Animals Images & Pictures
africa