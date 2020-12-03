Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amy Humphries
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
gown
fashion
evening dress
robe
dress
finger
human
People Images & Pictures
female
lace
Brown Backgrounds
hand
hands
button
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
Women Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Wedding
722 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
Flower Images
Weddings
67 photos
· Curated by Cyn Hall
Wedding Backgrounds
lace
clothing
By Your Side
11 photos
· Curated by Joe Tracey
Women Images & Pictures
human
female