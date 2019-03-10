Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gruescu Ovidiu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 10, 2019
Canon, EOS 760D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoors
vegetation
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
ivy
Tree Images & Pictures
vase
jar
potted plant
pottery
garden
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Model
536 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human