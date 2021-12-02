Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Christmas Tree Stuttgart
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stuttgart
deutschland
Christmas Tree Images
Light Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
colored
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
fir
abies
pine
Public domain images
Related collections
Street Photography
151 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Stuttgart
302 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human
Christmas Market
10 photos
· Curated by Marcel Strauß
christmas market
Light Backgrounds
deutschland