Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
plant
Grass Backgrounds
arachnid
spider
Public domain images
Related collections
Background, wallpaper, HD wallpaper,
1,093 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Leaf structure
196 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
structure
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant