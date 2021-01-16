Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dawn Lio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
DSC-RX1R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
roof
temple
worship
shrine
Brown Backgrounds
pagoda
Free pictures
Related collections
Gaming
95 photos
· Curated by Morgane Falaize
gaming
game
electronic
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds / Textures
871 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers