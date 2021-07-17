Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Far Chinberdiev
@far5n10v
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zaamin District, Uzbekistan
Published
on
July 17, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Marifat mosque in Zaamin, Jizzakh.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
uzbekistan
zaamin district
mosque
central asia
zaamin
jizzakh
persian architecture
uzbekistan architecture
villa
housing
building
House Images
Grass Backgrounds
plant
architecture
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
hacienda
garden
mansion
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Architecture, Buildings, Spaces
130 photos
· Curated by Sean Tobin
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Mountain Majesty
1,180 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Follow Me
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man