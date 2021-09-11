Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Top of historic home concealed behind large bushes
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
roof
building
housing
cottage
House Images
urban
Public domain images
Related collections
Historic Homes
561 photos · Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
building
housing
plant
Old Buildings
2,059 photos · Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
building
outdoor
housing
Farm related
2,041 photos · Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
farm
outdoor
building