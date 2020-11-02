Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Matvey Yelkin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Smolnyy sobor, kontsertno-vystavochnyy zal-muzey, Ploshchad' Rastrelli, Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Reflection of the governmental building in a puddle
Related tags
saint petersburg
russia
smolnyy sobor
kontsertno-vystavochnyy zal-muzey
ploshchad' rastrelli
urban
architecture
Light Backgrounds
reflection
governmental
Light Backgrounds
puddle
night
night photography
street
sightseeing
history
facade
Brown Backgrounds
building
Free pictures
Related collections
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
228 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling