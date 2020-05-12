Go to David Clode's profile
@davidclode
Download free
white flower with yellow stigma
white flower with yellow stigma
Freshwater lake Cairns Australia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A bee visits a water lily flower.

Related collections

Botanica
275 photos · Curated by Olivia Brown
botanica
plant
Flower Images
Nature
224 photos · Curated by Laya Clode
Nature Images
david clode
australia
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking