Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christopher Vega
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lehigh, PA, USA
Published
on
November 30, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lehigh University Library
Related tags
lehigh
pa
usa
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
Light Backgrounds
flare
outdoors
building
architecture
path
walkway
tower
steeple
spire
weather
castle
sunlight
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth & Planets
143 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Merry
151 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant