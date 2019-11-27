Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christina Winter
@christina_winter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Warm Christmas scene with Silver and Gray Baubles
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
winter wonderland
Sparkle Backgrounds
HD Gold Wallpapers
Silver Backgrounds
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decor
cozy
HD White Wallpapers
white christmas
HD Glitter Wallpapers
christmas decor
ornaments
warm holiday
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
HD Grey Wallpapers
abies
Backgrounds
Related collections
XMAS
87 photos
· Curated by Jeannie Ding
xma
ornament
plant
CHRISTMAS
307 photos
· Curated by Maria Gagnon
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
CT
45 photos
· Curated by Paola Dominguez
ct
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures