Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chi Yim
@yim90117
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
tower
spire
steeple
dome
housing
monastery
pagoda
Public domain images
Related collections
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Drone Pictures
2,274 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal