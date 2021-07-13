Go to Rupinder Singh's profile
man in black and red striped shirt holding black and silver stick
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

follow for more on insta: @singhrupinder.photos - Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since 26 November last year, demanding a repeal of three farm laws — Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They also demanded a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their crops.

