Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Neil and Zulma Scott
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Naivasha, Kenya
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A water buck grazing at the edge of Lake Naivasha, Kenya
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake naivasha
kenya
Animals Images & Pictures
water buck
wild animal
horns
safari
lake
water animals
Tourism Pictures
eating
feeding
HD Grey Wallpapers
antelope
mammal
wildlife
gazelle
impala
Free images
Related collections
Brands
30 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos · Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos · Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images