Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mika Baumeister
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A big bamboo trunk in the japanese garden, Frankfurt.
Related tags
plant
bamboo
pen
bambus
carving
chinese
trunk
HD Japanese Wallpapers
sign
signs
garden
Free images
Related collections
Blank Walls
559 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Coffee
39 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures