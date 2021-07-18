Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
flood
bern
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
building
pond
housing
House Images
villa
architecture
castle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Italy | Italia
150 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor
Texturizing
336 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos · Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business