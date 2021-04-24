Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gang Hao
@haogang
Download free
Share
Info
Lhasa, Tibet, China
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Perspective
234 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
Related tags
architecture
housing
mansion
palace
House Images
building
monastery
castle
lhasa
tibet
china
fort
human
People Images & Pictures
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
downtown
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images