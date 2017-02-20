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Milada Vigerova
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russian blue cat on white and blue textile
Our kitty called Router
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
blue
grey
cute
kitten
pet
friend
close up
young
fur
kitty
british
fluffy
green eyes
feline
animal
furniture
mammal
abyssinian
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