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Tj Holowaychuk
tjholowaychuk
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rule of thirds photography of brown duck
Duck in the Water
A map marker
Victoria, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
green
wildlife
river
grey
rock
duck
rocks
outdoors
stream
ripple
bill
droplet
paddle
mallard
droplets
beak
canada
victoria
Historical images
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