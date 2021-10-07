Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, United States
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leaf-lined trail facing east.
Related tags
great smoky mountains national park
united states
trail
tennessee mountains
Mountain Images & Pictures
appalachia
Landscape Images & Pictures
forest trail
HD Autumn Wallpapers
trailhead
Fall Images & Pictures
autumn leaves
editorial
trail in woods
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
path
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #76: Joel Gascoigne
9 photos
· Curated by Joel Gascoigne
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Texturizing
336 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Cities
221 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture