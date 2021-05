This lioness was waking up from a nap in the summer heat as her photograph was taken. She almost appears to be laughing but this posture is actually an indication that she detects a scent (called a "flehmen grimace"). Since she was near her cubs, she was given extra distance. Lions live in bonded prides, eat about every three days and usually hunt at night downwind so their scent cannot be detected. They have excellent low light vision.