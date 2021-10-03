Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gayatri Malhotra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Washington D.C., DC, USA
Published
on
October 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pussy is Power
Related tags
dc
washington d.c.
usa
protest
abortion is healthcare
women’s healthcare
women’s
fight
women marching
protesting
policies
women’s body
women’s bodies
abortion bans
fall of the patriarchy
smash the patriarchy
women’s health
human rights
justice for women
Women Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Monothematic publication
4 photos
· Curated by Laura Grimmer
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Women's Health and Rights
92 photos
· Curated by Gayatri Malhotra
Women Images & Pictures
women’s body
human
I LOVE Women
62 photos
· Curated by em za
Love Images
Women Images & Pictures
human