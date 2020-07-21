Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ron Otsu
@image54
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hover fly pollinating a flower.
Related collections
Woodland Animals
346 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Perfectly Feminine
170 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
feminine
Flower Images
blossom
Glorious Food
239 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
Related tags
pollen
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
hornet
Bee Pictures & Images
wasp
andrena
invertebrate
apidae
honey bee
Brown Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
anther
bumblebee
daisies
daisy
Free images