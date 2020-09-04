Go to Иван Иванов's profile
@ivanvan
Download free
pink lotus flower in bloom
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Кучурган, Одесская область, Украина
Published on Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Розовая лилия в пруду

Related collections

lilly pads
63 photos · Curated by Steph J
lilly pad
plant
Flower Images
331 - Petals by the Water
116 photos · Curated by Vee W
petal
pond lily
plant
flowers close-up
74 photos · Curated by Linda Palmer
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking