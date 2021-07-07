Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nathan Staz
@nathanstaz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucca, Italy
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Religious sculpture in Lucca, Italy.
Related tags
lucca
Italy Pictures & Images
column
italian architecture
statue
public art
virgin mary
religious art
saint
sky blue
italian art
sculpture
sky clouds
halo
catholic
tuscany
building
architecture
monument
pillar
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora