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Eder Pozo Pérez
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round white wall clock reading at 2:50
Round analog clock
A map marker
Sarrià, Barcelona, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wall
grey
time
clock
analog
wall clock
countdown
indoors
analog clock
timepiece
barcelona
spain
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