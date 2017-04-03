Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
round white table and two chairs
Farm cheese pancakes
A map marker
L'Eto, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
restaurant
grey
interior
table
breakfast
pancakes
dining
succulents
flower
food
london
plant
fruit
wood
furniture
chair
blossom
united kingdom
pineapple
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20