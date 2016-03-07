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round white ceramic plate with lime on top
Salmon with Herbs
A map marker
Münzgrabenstraße 36, Graz, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 7, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fish
grey
table
bread
dinner
lunch
salmon
meal
plate
dish
lime
herb
baguette
dill
white plate
tasty
plating
mashed potato
green cloth
Public domain images
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