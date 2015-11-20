Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
WikiSleep App
wikisleep
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
round silver steel bowl with scallops
Seafood Boil
A map marker
Victoria, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
cooking
dinner
meal
food background
soup
seafood
plate
fresh
bowl
spoon
eat
napkin
stew
clam
mussels
clams
saucepan
grater
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20