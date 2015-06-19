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Ken Lawrence
kenner_be
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round silver-colored frame skeleton pocket watch
Timepiece on leather
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
gold
time
clock
watch
brown
leather
object
macro
timepiece
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