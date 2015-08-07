Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Devin Rajaram
designerdev
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
round gray mesh container close up photography
glass dome with criss cross
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
abstract
building
black
winter
architecture
pattern
white
grey
window
glass
nyc
structure
subway
dome
symmetrical
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20