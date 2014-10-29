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Ali Inay
inayali
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round gold-colored coin
Coffee on a concrete surface
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
coffee
glass
yellow
concrete
industrial
grunge
floor
latte
gray
coffee table
surface
scratch
coffee art
animal
spider
insect
spider web
invertebrate
arachnid
4K images
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