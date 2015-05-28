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Evran Jawad
aeclasik
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round black analog watch with brown leather strap on black and white knitted textile
Elegant timepiece
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
man
black
winter
pattern
white
product
grey
time
watch
mens watch
dial
strap
timepiece
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