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Steven Hille
funkloch
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round black analog wall clock
Round clock brick building
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A57
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wall
street
grey
window
clock
watch
urban
sign
circle
object
brick
number
timer
round
architectural
salvador
dial
hour
second
minute
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