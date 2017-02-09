Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Chris Barbalis
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
round beige fruit
Yellow lemons
A map marker
Lacona, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
yellow
lemons
food
plant
italy
fruit
lemon
citrus fruit
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20