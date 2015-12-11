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Zeny Rosalina
iamzeny
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rocky shore under blue sky at daytime
Smooth Round Rocks Ocean
A map marker
Nice, Frankrijk
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G7 X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
summer
clouds
grey
happy
morning
rock
sunshine
rocks
coast
sunny
stones
day
pebble
cobblestones
nice
frankrijk
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