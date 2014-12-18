Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Yuriy Khamzyaev
kyuri
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
rocky mountain
Bridge between mountains
A map marker
Neuschwanstein Castle, Hohenschwangau, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
grey
bridge
rock
cliff
canyon
gap
pine
ravine
germany
neuschwanstein castle
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20