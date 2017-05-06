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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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rocks on shore
Dark Rocky Coast
A map marker
Manchester-by-the-Sea, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
blue
splash
grey
brown
horizon
rocks
cliff
coast
foam
new england
shore
beach
building
sea
architecture
rock
outdoors
tower
united states
Creative Commons images
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