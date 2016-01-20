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Jeffrey Stene
jeffcs
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rocks near body of water
Rocky coastal lagoon
A map marker
Muir Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
pool
storm
rock
stone
rocks
outdoors
cliff
coast
lagoon
dramatic
rocky
boulders
united states
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