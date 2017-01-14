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Warren
wflwong
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rocks and body of water during daytime
Tranquil Morning
A map marker
Mississauga, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sunrise
sun
clouds
lake
morning
ice
rock
rocks
movement
long exposure
smooth
sony
mississauga
waterscape
beach
building
sea
architecture
canada
Royalty-free images
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