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Levi Price
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rock mountains under blue and cloudy sky during daytime photography
Mountains hills valleys
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
grey
rock
california
stone
rocks
mountain range
valley
hike
yosemite national park
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