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Matthew Murphy
photomattjack
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rock mountain top during day
Leaving Your Mark
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sun
desert
cross
usa
sand
rock
death
rocks
utah
arch
grafitti
memorial
moab
sunburst
badlands
soil
outdoors
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