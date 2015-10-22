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rock formations in body of water
Smooth rocks on the beach
A map marker
Rocky Bay Resorts, Park Rynie, South Africa
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
clouds
waterfall
river
grey
calm
peace
sand
rock
sunlight
rocks
coast
contrast
empty
inspire
daytime
south africa
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