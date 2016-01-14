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Vashishtha Jogi
jogi
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rock formation on body of water
Ocean rock
A map marker
Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
clouds
cloud
colorful
waves
island
salt
coast
seaside
coastal
cloudy
seashore
ocean view
tide
outdoors
united states
big sur
sea waves
promontory
Non-copyrighted images
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