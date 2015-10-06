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Andreas Rønningen
andozo
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rock formation in body of water
Rock wetted by waves
A map marker
Mølen, Nevlunghamn, Norge
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
splash
grey
waves
rock
stone
rocks
surf
blur
bokeh
liquid
coast
stones
coastline
norge
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