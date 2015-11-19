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Andrew Coelho
andrewcoelho
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rock formation beside body of water
Mossy gorge
A map marker
Oregon, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
wildlife
grey
stone
path
amazon
moss
cave
valley
outdoors
greenery
ripple
canyon
woodland
gap
branches
gorge
united states
oregon
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