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Jeff Cooper
jeffcooperdesign
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rock covered by moss
Rocks under thick moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
trees
jungle
woods
moss
floor
shrubs
lush
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