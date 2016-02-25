Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Gabriel Garcia Marengo
gabrielgm
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Current Events
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
roasted chicken
Roasted turkey
A map marker
Lausanne, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
thanksgiving
wine
table
celebration
glass
turkey
chicken
dinner
brown
salad
vegetable
meat
meal
giving
plate
thanks
thanksgiving wallpaper
thanksgiving background
roast dinner
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20