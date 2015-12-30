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Werner Sevenster
werner7
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road in between brown wooden fences
country road
A map marker
Taranaki, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G920I
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sun
road
clouds
trees
grass
farm
new zealand
field
path
brown
fence
country
driveway
taranaki
lane
farm road
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